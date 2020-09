EMBED >More News Videos Hollywood was one of hundreds of cities nationwide where protesters made their way into the streets on Saturday, rallying to save the U.S. Postal Service.

California is among several states seeking the immediate reversal of changes to the U.S. Postal Service that have caused widespread delays in mail delivery.The State also raised concerns about delays with mail-in ballots ahead of the November election.Attorney General Xavier Becerra is already part of a multi-state coalition of attorneys general suing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. They accuse President Trump and DeJoy of trying to sabotage the election.Protests have happened across the country with postal workers and customers voicing frustration.