California's protection efforts in the days leading up to President Biden's inauguration came at a hefty price.New numbers show the state spent nearly $19 million for security around the state Capitol and other locations.Most of the money went towards the Highway Patrol but it also covered 1,000 National Guard troops.The governor's office says those guard members are starting to stand down but the temporary fencing will remain.