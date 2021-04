EMBED >More News Videos It's full steam ahead for Gov. Newsom's campaign blitz, defending himself against recall efforts in a press conference along with national TV appearances.

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering a run against Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, which appears likely to happen this fall Jenner is said to be "actively" exploring stepping into the world of politics, according to a Tuesday report from Axios , which cited three sources with direct knowledge of the deliberations.The former Olympic decathlete and reality TV star, who announced in 2015 she was transgender, could look to follow the same path as Arnold Schwarzenegger 18 years ago.Schwarzenegger took over when Democrat Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in California history.