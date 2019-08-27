California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California schools may soon allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their children on K-12 campuses.The California Assembly approved a bill Monday that lets school boards decide whether parents can administer medical marijuana on school campuses. It would allow the use of marijuana in non-smoking form.The bill would give decision-making power to local school boards, whose members would determine whether to approve or reject the policy.Current state law prevents marijuana within 1,000 feet of school campuses, meaning children who use cannabis to treat medical conditions like seizures have to go off campus to get their medication. Supporters of the bill say that's a dangerous and onerous requirement.Opponents worry about allowing the drug on campus and question whether medical marijuana regulations for children are strong enough.If it passes the Senate in a final vote it will go to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. His predecessor, Jerry Brown, vetoed a similar proposal last year.