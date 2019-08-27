Politics

California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California schools may soon allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their children on K-12 campuses.

The California Assembly approved a bill Monday that lets school boards decide whether parents can administer medical marijuana on school campuses. It would allow the use of marijuana in non-smoking form.

The bill would give decision-making power to local school boards, whose members would determine whether to approve or reject the policy.

Current state law prevents marijuana within 1,000 feet of school campuses, meaning children who use cannabis to treat medical conditions like seizures have to go off campus to get their medication. Supporters of the bill say that's a dangerous and onerous requirement.

Opponents worry about allowing the drug on campus and question whether medical marijuana regulations for children are strong enough.

If it passes the Senate in a final vote it will go to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. His predecessor, Jerry Brown, vetoed a similar proposal last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarijuanaschool boardschoolpublic schoolpoliticsmedical marijuanacalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marina murder mystery: Possible killing stuns community
LAPD seeking public's help in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
Statewide fundraiser held for family of fallen CHP officer
Teen battles cancer alone as mom stuck in Mexico, denied US access
La Brea Tar Pits considering major makeover, unveil new designs
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
LAPD officer struck, injured by hit-and-run driver in South L.A.
Show More
Suspect sought in fatal beating of 59-year-old man in DTLA
Latinos vastly underrepresented in film, study says
Mayor Garcetti says more resources coming to combat homelessness
Sherman Oaks residents angry over removal of old trees
4-year-old has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams
More TOP STORIES News