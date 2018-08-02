POLITICS

California joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns

California is joining eight other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit to stop the release of blueprints to make 3-D printed plastic guns.

By ABC7.com staff
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra blames President Donald Trump for a government settlement that would have allowed the plans to be posted online.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order to block the settlement.

The guns would be untraceable and undetectable.

The White House says the administration supports long-standing laws against owning plastic guns.

The Texas company seeking to release the plans, Defense Distributed, says it may appeal.
