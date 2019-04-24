Politics

California lawmakers pass bill to end hair discrimination

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- State senators have unanimously passed a bill to protect people from being discriminated against because of their hairstyle.

The so-called CROWN Act makes it illegal for employers to discriminate against people wearing natural or protective styles, such as braids, dreadlocks and twists.

State Sen. Holly J. Mitchell of Los Angeles introduced SB 188. Mitchell says the CROWN Act stands for "Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair."

The bill now heads to the state assembly. If approved, California would become one of the first states to ban racial discrimination because of hairstyle.

City News Service contributed to this report.
