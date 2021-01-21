California lawsuits seek to overturn environmental rules made by Trump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California filed nine lawsuits against the Trump administration on the president's final full day in office.
The lawsuits target several environmental rule changes the administration approved in recent days.
They include rules that state Attorney General Xavier Becerra says would weaken protections for migratory birds and loosen the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.
His office said it has filed a total of 122 lawsuits against the Trump administration in the past four years.
Becerra is also preparing to leave office. President-elect Joe Biden nominated him to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Details on the lawsuits can be found at the attorney general's website.
