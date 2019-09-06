California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5518644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Pentagon will cut funding from military projects like schools, target ranges and maintenance facilities to pay for the construction of 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, diverting a total $3.6 billion to President Donald Trump's long-promised barrier.