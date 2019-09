California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan

EMBED >More News Videos The Pentagon will cut funding from military projects like schools, target ranges and maintenance facilities to pay for the construction of 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, diverting a total $3.6 billion to President Donald Trump's long-promised barrier.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will lose $8 million meant to help the National Guard assist in firefighting under a new Trump administration plan related to the border wall.The Pentagon said Wednesday it will divert $3.6 billion from projects in U.S. states, territories and other countries to help pay for 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.The money California will lose was planned for building a flight simulator for the National Guard. It would have trained guard troops to fly C-130J planes used to assist during wildfires and other emergency missions.Newsom says President Donald Trump should be focused on "real threats of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural or man-made disasters."