Politics

California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will lose $8 million meant to help the National Guard assist in firefighting under a new Trump administration plan related to the border wall.

The Pentagon said Wednesday it will divert $3.6 billion from projects in U.S. states, territories and other countries to help pay for 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money California will lose was planned for building a flight simulator for the National Guard. It would have trained guard troops to fly C-130J planes used to assist during wildfires and other emergency missions.

Newsom says President Donald Trump should be focused on "real threats of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural or man-made disasters."
