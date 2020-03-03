California Primary Election: Live coverage

We will have live coverage of all of the local races on abc7.com/live. That coverage will be streamed on this page.
ABC News will have coverage of the presidential primary in Super Tuesday states across the nation >> Click here to watch
Local Results
Click here for our live local results page
Coverage of major local races
- What is Proposition 13? $15 billion school bond on 2020 ballot
- LA County DA Jackie Lacey faces reform-minded foes in race to head largest prosecutor's office in US
- Well-known names, political outsider among candidates in Los Angeles Supervisors race
- Katie Hill's vacated House seat in Santa Clarita attracts diverse field, including convicted former Trump adviser