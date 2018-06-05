POLITICS

California Primary Elections 2018: Where and when to vote

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Election Day is right around the corner!

You can vote on Tuesday at your polling location from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
VOTER INFORMATION:

Los Angles County: https://www.lavote.net/

Riverside County: https://www.voteinfo.net/

San Bernardino: https://www.sbcountyelections.com/

Orange County: https://www.ocvote.com/

Ventura County: https://recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/
Early voting: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-info/ways-vote/

RELATED: What voters need to know a week from Election Day

EMBED More News Videos

Voters have already begun casting early ballots for Tuesday's California gubernatorial primary.

Click here for more information on how to register. Click here for information on early voting, ballot drop-off locations and conditional voter registration locations.

Secretary of State's guide to the candidates:
http://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/candidates/
Secretary of State's guide to the propositions:
http://quickguidetoprops.sos.ca.gov/

Check your voter status:
https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/

Eyewitness News urges you to get out and vote! Use #ABC7IVoted to share your Election Day photos, and tune in to watch your vote count Tuesday night on ABC7.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniaprimary electionelection 2018electionelection dayvote 2018votingCaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News