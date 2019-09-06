Politics

Eyewitness This: California voters in 2020 may consider allowing parolees to vote

Californians may consider next year whether to allow tens of thousands of parolees to vote.

The state Assembly on Thursday narrowly approved putting a state constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot. Parolees currently are barred from registering to vote in local, state or federal elections.

Advocates, including California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, say allowing parolees to vote would help 50,000 felons who have served their time adjust to being back in society. Supporters add that California is following other states in considering ending its ban.

It would not affect criminals still in custody. Several lawmakers objected to allowing voting by murderers and rapists, and the measure passed with no votes to spare.

The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsparolevotingprison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
Police investigating string of attempted kidnapping reports near West Covina schools
Boat owner: Crew had 'no choice' but to evacuate as flames spread
Vigils held to honor victims of Santa Barbara boat fire
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
Day care worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
Show More
'Brady Bunch' stars bring iconic sitcom home to life in new show
Pro-immigrant groups fight for DACA
VIDEO: Woman fights off robber armed with knife at Pomona business
Lack of sleep could lower sex drive, study finds
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News