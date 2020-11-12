Can we get rid of the Electoral College? Many people ask that question every four years.During an election, we see millions of votes trickle in representing the popular vote. But it only takes 270 electoral votes to elect or re-elect a president.Getting rid of the Electoral College altogether is unlikely, but it can be modified.It's changed before, in 1804 we modified the Electoral College with the 12th Amendment.But one initiative called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could modify the Electoral College without having to amend the Constitution.Check out the video above for more information about the future of the Electoral College.