Coronavirus

Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel for 30 more days

By Rob Gillies
TORONTO -- Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the border is a source of vulnerability, so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April.

Trudeau said Canada's provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures.

"This will keep people in both of our countries safe." Trudeau said.

U.S. President Donald Trump also confirmed the extension, but looked forward to its eventual end, saying, "everything we want to get back to normal."

But many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S. Canada border is the world's longest between two nations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthjustin trudeaucoronaviruscanadau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
'View from My Window' allows you to virtually travel the world
Some stimulus payments coming via prepaid debit cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
Some stimulus payments coming via prepaid debit cards
Long Beach expected to vote on plan to open streets for outdoor dining
Nancy Pelosi called President Trump 'morbidly obese.' Is he?
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Show More
Carbon emissions could drop to lowest level since World War II
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
2 more firefighters injured in downtown LA explosion released from hospital
Gilbert Arenas says he won $330K in lottery after chance encounter
LAPD commander who survived COVID-19 donating plasma
More TOP STORIES News