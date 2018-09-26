Candidates for California governor campaign in SoCal

With six weeks until the election, the two candidates running for California governor campaigned in the Southland on Wednesday.John Cox visited the Sriracha factory in Irwindale, and Gavin Newsom was at a childcare center in West Los Angeles."I don't know if there's anything more important than this issue: prenatal care, early headstart," said Newsom.Cox said the problems the state is facing now have been caused by Democrats running California for years."The people of this state want answers as to why the state is so unaffordable, why our taxes are so high, why our gasoline, water, electricity are among the highest costs in the country," Cox said.Some polls show the race getting tighter. So far, the two candidates have been traveling around the state but have not met each other face-to-face for a debate. As of now, there is only a single radio debate scheduled."I want to talk about the issues in the affordability and the problems in the state, yes," Cox said. "My opponent doesn't want to address the issues, he wants to fight with Washington."Newsom said there could be more debates."I'm open to that. We did 10 in the primary, we got one coming up next week, and I will process as we go," Newsom said. "Meanwhile, I'm out and about..."Both candidates are hoping to motivate their core voters to try to get a big turnout on Election Day.