Candidates preparing for California primary

With just hours to go before the polls open for California's primary, candidates for governor and other offices were furiously engaged in last-minute campaigning.In the race for California's governor the frontrunners in the polls are Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox.Only the top two - regardless of party - will make it past this round and end up on the November ballot.But former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa isn't giving up, trying to elbow his way back into the second spot to extend his battle through the fall.Villaraigosa was campaigning - and cooking - at Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles Monday night, trying to meet voters.For a look at how candidates are preparing for the primary, watch the video above.