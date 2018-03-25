POLITICS

4 candidates running for California governor face off in gubernatorial forum

This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, photo shows flags flying outside offices in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
The 2018 California Gubernatorial Forum was held Sunday in San Diego. It featured four candidates running for California governor.

Republican Travis Allen, a member of the California State Assembly, Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, Democrat Delaine Eastin, the former State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Republican John Cox, a business executive, all attended the forum.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to participate.

All four candidates made their positions clear on a number of issues facing California, from homelessness and housing to the state of education.

Watch the debate below:

