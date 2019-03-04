City Attorney Mike Feuer discusses Aliso Canyon gas leak settlement

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In his latest appearance on Eyewitness Newsmakers, City Attorney Mike Feuer discussed the expected $120 million Aliso Canyon methane gas leak settlement. The money not only includes a $25 million Porter Ranch study, but it also earmarks about the same amount for methane gas generated by Central Valley cows, 100 miles away.He said he is relying on the scientific recommendations of the California Air Resources Board which has determined cow-generated methane contributes to global warming and should be part of the settlement.The discussion also included conversations on hate crimes, patient dumping and homelessness, school safety and the LAUSD proposed parcel tax and the city's corruption investigation.After Feuer posted an online video message noting the alarming increase in hate crimes, he got not only support for efforts to fight hate, but there was strong negative reaction, primarily aimed at the immigrant community. The city attorney said he's not backing down and has convened members of the faith community, seeking solutions for the divisiveness. He wants to bring back a youth program bringing cultures and economic classes together.The city recently settled another patient dumping case. A skilled nursing facility agreed to a $600,000 settlement for unlawfully discharging homeless and mentally impaired patients."Our office has been riveted on this issue since I became city attorney," Feuer said, explaining it contributes to the homelessness. "That is a disgrace to all of us."The city attorney convened a Blue Ribbon Task Force For School Safety right after the Parkland school shooting a little over a year ago. The panel had 33 recommendations to improve safety on school campuses and very few have been implemented. Feuer believes passage of LAUSD's proposed parcel tax will include funding for some of the recommended safety improvements.On the same day President Donald Trump declared an emergency to secure funding for the border wall, a court upheld the city's position the federal government cannot withhold money for a safety program because of Los Angeles' stand on immigration. Though Feuer believes the city will win the battle over separation of powers, the federal government continues to appeal and LA hasn't gotten the money yet. Ironically the frozen funding is for anti-gang programs, one of the president's reasons for expanding the wall.The city attorney could not comment directly on the federal corruption investigation at City Hall, but said officials need to take action to restore faith in the integrity of City Hall. He supports the Ethics Commission's work on reforms including restricting money from developers with projects pending before the city.