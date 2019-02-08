POLITICS

Los Angeles City Council approves resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday declared LA a "sanctuary city" for immigrants.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles is now officially a "city of sanctuary."

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved the mostly-symbolic move as a statement against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

It is a non-binding resolution that does not change any city laws.

"It will be a place where people will know that they will be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin, not by who they choose to love, not by when they got here," said Councilman Gil Cedillo, who authored the resolution.

The distinction reinforces long-standing but unofficial policies that keep local police from serving as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and city employees from sharing people's personal information with border control.

The resolution also directs $10 million toward legal services for immigrants.

RELATED: LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva weighs in on CA sanctuary policies

In many ways, L.A. is the original sanctuary city. Back in 1979, LAPD Chief Daryl Gates implemented Special Order 40, forbidding the LAPD from questioning people about their immigration status.

Since then, the city has taken a number of measures to reinforce that position, including setting up a legal defense fund for people in the country illegally in LA and recently decriminalizing street vending to keep undocumented immigrants out of the hands of ICE agents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssanctuary citiesICEimmigrationlos angeles city councilLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Florida official resigns after being fined for face licking
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
More Politics
Top Stories
Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant
Series of storms helping with CA drought
Alleged LAPD impersonator arrested
Dog injured in fall from Hollywood roof making progress in recovery
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
VIDEO: Woman arrested after toppling crucifix statue at Santa Cruz County church
Woodland Hills students donate hair to kids battling cancer
Show More
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Saturday morning
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
Ex-LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Mountain High gets heaviest snowfall in decade
More News