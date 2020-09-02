Politics

City of L.A. takes further action in crackdown on house parties amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Los Angeles is taking more action to crackdown on house parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Garcetti says he has authorized the shutoff of utility service at a home in the Cahuenga Pass that has been the site of several large parties in violation of public health orders during the pandemic.

This is not the first time the city has disconnected utilities for party houses.

And last week, the city attorney announced criminal charges against two TikTok personalities accused of hosting big parties.

LA threatens to shut off utilities at 'super-spreader' house parties after recent mass gatherings amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the City of Los Angeles would go as far as shutting off utilities to houses hosting parties during the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelessocial distancingeric garcetticoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doorbell video provides audio from Dijon Kizzee shooting
First case of MIS-C reported in Riverside County
Monrovia teens launch lawn art business
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
Witnesses dispute what deputies say happened in SLA shooting
Andres Guardado case: Family sues LASD after fatal shooting
Show More
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
NTSB to release findings in deadly Conception boat fire
Randy's Donuts opens new Pasadena location
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
More TOP STORIES News