Kellyanne Conway to speak at Republican convention days after White House departure announcement

Conway managed Trump's campaign during the last stretch of the 2016 race, becoming the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid.
WASHINGTON -- Kellyanne Conway, one of the most visible representatives of President Donald Trump's administration, will make a Republican convention appearance days before she leaves the White House.

She then became a senior counselor to the president and made unyielding and occasionally befuddling defenses of Trump in her media appearances, coining the phrase "alternative facts" in one rebuttal.

Conway, whose husband has become an outspoken Trump critic, says she is stepping away to spend more time with her family. Before she does at the end of the month, expect her to use the stage to make one more vigorous pitch for the president.

Her RNC speech is expected to highlight "how President Trump has been a champion for 'everyday heroes' across the country," according to the Trump campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the marquee speech Wednesday night, following his wife Second Lady Karen Pence.

The night was to include remarks from the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as well as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. former football coach Lou Holtz and Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany.
