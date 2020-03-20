Politics

Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti discusses 'Safer at Home' restrictions as cases continue to rise - WATCH

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- On the heels of the announcement of sweeping new orders for Los Angeles County residents, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus are in the best interest of residents.

The "Safer at Home" order calls for nonessential businesses to close and residents to stay at home as much as possible to help contain the coronavirus.

"These are acts of love for the people and the precious lives we want to protect," Garcetti said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday.

WATCH: Mayor Eric Garcetti's full statement announcing "Safer at Home" order
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the "Safer at Home" order Thursday, which orders nonessential businesses to close and residents to stay home as much as possible to help contain the coronavirus.



The order took effect Thursday at midnight for most and Friday at 11:59 p.m. for workers in businesses. It will last through April 19, possibly longer.

"I think we all fantasize that our city, our state and our country has a protective moat - if we can just keep those people out, if we can somehow have a bubble around us, it's not coming," Garcetti said. "But the history is clear and this disease is clear. We have to take steps early. None of us have the adequate infrastructure for this, and our best shot is to push this out."

The order is coming as the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County continues to sharply increase. Earlier Thursday, health officials said Los Angeles County has 231 cases, including two deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Newsom says 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19, ask Trump to send hospital ship

Gov. Gavin Newsom says state officials project that as much as 56% of the state's population - some 25.5 million Californians - could be infected over an eight-week period.

On Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 passed 10,000 and infections exceeded 244,000 worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyoutbreakeric garcetticoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Orignal Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
Show More
Burger King offers 2 free kids meals a day during crisis
Cabins provide Riverside's homeless with shelter
'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
LA veterans become chefs-in-training, prep for bright future
COVID-19: LA County issues 'Safer at Home' order amid 40 new cases
More TOP STORIES News