Could Los Angeles Congresswoman Karen Bass be Biden's VP pick?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Congresswoman Karen Bass who represents the 37th District covering a large chunk of Los Angeles has skyrocketed to the top of Joe Biden's VP list. Bass hasn't run for president like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris who are also on the list. The fact that she's not as high profile could be her appeal."The Biden campaign feels they are in a good position to win this race and the biggest mistake they could make is do something that could take away from that, detract from that. It is in many cases a do-no-harm type of pick. People close to Biden have said that with Karen Bass, you don't have to look over your shoulder all the time. That might be more of a concern with someone like Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren who just finished running for president themselves and traded lots of barbs on debate stages," said Rick Klein, political director for ABC News."He's trying to decide who he wants to see everyday working with him if he's the president because that's the kind of relationship he forged with Barack Obama," said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pate Brown Institute at Cal State Los Angeles.Bass has served in Congress since 2011 and in 2018 was elected chair of the congressional black caucus. Before running for congress in 2010, she served in the California state legislature for six years becoming the first black woman to hold the role as assembly speaker. A former physician assistant and community organizer, Bass has worked closely with Republicans in Washington, something else that appeals to Biden."It's kind of hallmark of Karen Bass' career is that people have very high regard for her, but she hasn't been one who has sought out the spotlight. Hers has been less in the public eye, but more in the ability to get things done especially in the legislature," said Sonenshein.A clear sign that Bass is under consideration, opposition research that's come out about the 66-year-old, whether it was sharing kind words for Fidel Castro, or offering praise to the Scientology community at an event 10 years ago.Bass has since explained her choice of words and in regards to the Scientology speech, tweeted "Just so you all know, I proudly worship at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist church in South LA."The Democratic National Convention begins in two weeks and the latest reporting is that the former Vice President may wait until a few days before the convention starts to announce his pick.