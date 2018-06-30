Counter-protesters make presence felt at LA march

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A counter-protest group called "Los Angeles County for Trump" made its presence felt at Saturday's Families Belong Together march in downtown L.A.
The organization's mission is to inform the public about the millions of people who support President Donald Trump's efforts to secure American borders and deport illegal immigrants.
Using megaphones, members of the group drew the ire of activists marching in opposition of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy.
Police attempted to physically separate the counter-demonstrators from the marchers.