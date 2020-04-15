Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants amid coronavirus emergency

Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday $125 million in disaster relief assistance for working Californians that will provide financial support to undocumented immigrants impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday $125 million in disaster relief assistance for working Californians that will provide financial support to undocumented immigrants impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Newsom said the state will provide $75 million in disaster relief assistance, and Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees -- a network of foundations focused on immigration issues -- have committed to raising an additional $50 million.

"California is the most diverse state in the nation. Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient. Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together," Newsom said in a written statement.

The $75 million Disaster Relief Fund will support undocumented Californians who have been impacted by the outbreak and are ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits and disaster relief -- including the CARES Act -- as a result of their immigration status.

About 150,000 undocumented adults in the state will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 per adult with a cap of $1,000 per household.

Californians can apply for support beginning next month.

The fund will be dispersed through a "community-based model of regional nonprofits with expertise and experience serving undocumented communities," according to the governor's office.

California has also developed an immigrant resource guide to provide information about coronavirus-related assistance, including public benefits, that are available to California immigrants.
