POLITICS

Kentucky bishop says Covington students were not instigators

EMBED </>More Videos

Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

COVINGTON, Ky. --
A Kentucky diocese investigation has determined that Catholic school boys didn't instigate a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial that went viral on social media.

Covington Bishop Roger Foys initially condemned the students' behavior after a video showed one teenager face-to-face with a Native American man. Days later, Foys apologized for "making a statement prematurely."

The students were in Washington for an anti-abortion rally last month when they encountered a group of black street preachers who were shouting insults at both them and a group of Native Americans. The bishop now says the students "were placed in a situation that was at once bizarre and even threatening."

Both the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, and the Covington student shown in the video have said they were attempting to defuse the situation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
  • Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial




Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpnative americanwashington d.c.teenagershigh schoolcatholic school
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Glendora vs. Azusa spat blamed on political flyer
Measure moves forward to ban fur in LA
Gov. Newsom pulls plug on LA-San Francisco high-speed train
More Politics
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
LA sheriff's department offers to clear some arrest warrants
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
Show More
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
More News