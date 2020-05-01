Politics

Large crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders- LIVE

Large crowds gathered in Huntington Beach packed closer than six feet to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders and beach closure.
By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people, possibly more than a thousand, gathered on the streets of Huntington Beach on Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders.

Huntington Beach and several other Orange County cities have been among the most vocal in the state in opposition to the governor's restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

In particular, his orders this week to close Orange County's beaches have triggered criticism and complaint from OC residents.

The crowds gathered a block from the beach, holding signs such as "Recall Newsom" and waving flags.

Many of them appeared to be standing close to each other, not obeying the six-foot distancing guidelines issued by the state and most health authorities.

A line of officers on horseback stood by to contain the crowds to the sidewalks. Nearby the beach appeared mostly empty, though not entirely, after Newsom's beach closure order took effect Friday.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshuntington beachorange countygavin newsombeachesprotestcoronavirus californiacoronavirusstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
OC cities filing legal action against Newsom beach closure
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus devastates Azusa household, kills family patriarch
More 'Angeleno Cards' to be distributed after $5 million donation
Show More
Newsom orders all OC beaches closed after seeing large crowds
Thieves devastate South L.A. couple's small business
East L.A. neighborhood organizes birthday surprise for fourth grader
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Coronavirus changing how high school seniors pick a college
More TOP STORIES News