DACA supporters hang banners over dozens of California freeways, college campuses

Drivers throughout California are being encouraged to honk their horns to show their support for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Demonstrators will be displaying banners starting Wednesday at dozens of California freeways, highways and college campuses.

The banners will read as follows: "Rise Up for DACA. Home is Here."

The banners will are displayed at several Southern California campuses, including USC, Los Angeles Valley College and Cal State Channel Islands.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments Nov. 14 on the Trump administration's attempt to end the program, which set off a series of lawsuits.

The program was implemented by executive order from President Barack Obama in 2012 and protects people brought to the U.S. illegally as minors from deportation.
