2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Tulsi Gabbard criticizes Hillary Clinton, Democratic party 'rot'

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fifth Democratic primary debate co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard criticized 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, prompting a sharp back-and-forth with Sen. Kamala Harris.

The congresswoman from Hawaii and California senator were among 10 Democratic candidates debating Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Gabbard doubled down on earlier comments that Clinton represents the "personification of the rot in the Democratic Party." She says the party is influenced by a "foreign policy establishment" that supports regime-change wars. She calls it the "Bush, Clinton, Trump foreign policy doctrine."

Harris responded by saying it's unfortunate to have a candidate on stage who criticizes President Barack Obama on Fox News, "buddied up" to Trump adviser Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump and wouldn't call out a war criminal.

Gabbard then accused Harris of "smears and innuendo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatekamala harrisdemocrats2020 presidential electionhillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
Buttigieg on his experience: 'We need something very different'
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Boy, 5, dies after shooting himself in Leimert Park, officials say
Border patrol arrests teen for using remote-controlled car to transport meth
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
1st major storm of season brings lightning, fears of mudslides
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Photo exhibit aims to put faces to LA's homeless issues
Show More
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
LA Auto Show: Wide variety of new vehicles debut this year
Good Samaritan helps woman carry stroller across rain-flooded street
Quake strikes border area between northern Thailand, Laos
Toddler dies after fiery Stevenson Ranch crash that left sister dead
More TOP STORIES News