Politics

Democratic debate to be held after unionized Loyola Marymount workers reach tentative agreement

By and ABC7.com staff
PLAYA VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Only seven candidates qualified for Thursday's Democratic debate scheduled to be held at Loyola Marymount University.

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer will be attending.

The debate nearly didn't happen.

All seven candidates had sided with a labor union in the middle of a strike on the university campus and the candidates said they wouldn't cross the picket line.

Missing the debate would have cost them a lot of national exposure.

A tentative contract agreement was reached earlier this week, allowing the debate to proceed as planned.

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were involved in reaching the agreement.

The university was not involved in the negotiation, it was between a private contractor employing food-service workers and their union.

Thursday night's debate will be the sixth matchup and of the last for this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsplaya vistalos angeleslos angeles countypete buttigiegbernie sandersunion contractpresidential debateelizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential electionlabor unions
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
OC Denny's event flies out of control with punk band, mosh pit
Lawsuit targets alleged Phelan puppy mill
Person shot while driving on 10 Freeway in El Monte area
Suspect arrested in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Show More
Newport Beach kicks off 111th Annual Christmas Boat Parade
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
More TOP STORIES News