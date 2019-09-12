Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston

HOUSTON -- Despite the miles traveled, the tens of millions of dollars raised and the ceaseless churn of policy papers, the Democratic primary has been remarkably static for months with Joe Biden leading in polls and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders vying to be the progressive alternative. That stability is under threat on Thursday.All of the top presidential candidates will share a debate stage, a setting that could make it harder to avoid skirmishes among the early front-runners. The other seven candidates, meanwhile, are under growing pressure to prove they're still in the race to take on President Donald Trump next November.The debate in Houston comes at a pivotal point as many voters move past their summer vacations and start to pay closer attention to the campaign. With the audience getting bigger, the ranks of candidates shrinking and first votes approaching in five months, the stakes are rising.The debate will be held at Texas Southern University.On television, the debate will air live on ABC in English and on Univision in Spanish at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.You can watch a live-stream of the debate on this ABC station's website. It will also stream on Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps.The 10 candidates certified by the Democratic National Committee to participate in the debate, hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, are (in alphabetical order):Former Vice President Joe BidenNew Jersey Sen. Cory BookerSouth Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete ButtigiegFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián CastroCalifornia Sen. Kamala HarrisMinnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharFormer Texas Rep. Beto O'RourkeVermont Sen. Bernie SandersMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenEntrepreneur Andrew YangThe debate format will be one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals. Candidates will have the opportunity to deliver opening statements, but there will be no closing statements.ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos will moderate.ABC News is out with a new poll showing the top five Democratics, from Biden all the way to Buttigieg, would beat President Trump if the election were held today.The ideological divide within the Democratic Party will be front and center in the debate. Biden will be up against both progressive stalwarts Warren and Sanders, who have avoided criticizing each other so far this cycle, and who even teamed up to champion their shared vision for transformative progressive reform during the July debate.Biden, with a target on his back, is expected to have to fend off attacks from all sides with Harris, Booker, Buttigieg and Yang all armed with fresh ammunition.Harris, said spokesman Ian Sams, will "make the connection between (Trump's) hatred and division and our inability to get things done for the country."Buttigieg, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to use his argument for generational change as an indirect attack on the top tier. The mayor is 37. Biden, Sanders and Warren are 76, 78 and 70, respectively - hardly a contrast to the 73-year-old Trump.There's also potential home state drama with two Texans in the race. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro clashed in an earlier debate over immigration. Castro has led the left flank on the issue with a proposal to decriminalize border crossings.