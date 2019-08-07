The long-time Republican stronghold of Orange County has turned blue.
The Orange County Registrar's Office of Voters released new numbers showing 547,458 registered Democrats in the county, compared to 547,369 Republicans - a mere 89-voter difference.
Democratic leaders say the shift is thanks to demographic changes, aggressive recruitment efforts and opposition to President Donald Trump.
While Republican leaders attribute it to conservatives moving out of the state because of the cost of living, and the increase in voters with no party preference. Voters who are not aligned with a political party has climbed to 440,770, according to the registrar's office.
Democrats edging out Republicans is monumental for an area with a reputation for being a GOP hotbed and the home of President Richard Nixon.
Four congressional seats were flipped in last year's midterm, sealing Orange County's complete shift to blue.
Katie Porter captured the 45th congressional district in the county, becoming the first Democrat to hold office there.
She attributed the change in many long-time Republican districts in favor of Democrats to some of President Trump's statements and actions.
"We ran a campaign that was about listening to people, that was about listening to their concerns," Porter said following the 2018 midterms. "Some of those concerns included things the president is doing, things that Rep. Mimi Walters supported."
For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.
Eyewitness This: Democrats now outnumber Republicans in Orange County
EYEWITNESS THIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News