Democrats will win enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, ABC News projected Tuesday.But Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate.In the battle for control of the House, Democrats were increasingly confident they'll pick up the 23 seats needed to seize control and flip the majority.>>>They counted on voter enthusiasm and the strength of their candidates to carry them to victory. More women than ever ran, along with military veterans and minorities, in districts across the country.