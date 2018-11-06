POLITICS

Democrats will gain control of US House of Representatives, ABC News projects

The U.S. Capitol building is shown in a file photo.

Democrats will win enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, ABC News projected Tuesday.

But Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate.

In the battle for control of the House, Democrats were increasingly confident they'll pick up the 23 seats needed to seize control and flip the majority.

>>>See live midterm election results for state and local races

They counted on voter enthusiasm and the strength of their candidates to carry them to victory. More women than ever ran, along with military veterans and minorities, in districts across the country.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouse of representativesdemocratsu.s. & worldcongress
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
More Politics
Top Stories
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Live midterm election results for state and local races
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Live midterm election results for national races
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Feinstein will retain US Senate seat, ABC News projects
Voting machine problems, long lines reported at LA County polling places
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
Show More
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
SoCal hospitals helping patients vote
PROVISIONAL BALLOTS: How to vote if you have a polling place problem
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
More News