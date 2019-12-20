2020 presidential election

Democratic candidates respond to Obama remarks about 'old men not getting out of the way'

LOS ANGELES -- Democratic presidential candidates - most of them white men and several in their 70s - were asked to respond Thursday to former President Barack Obama's comments that if women ran countries there would be significant improvements, and that a lot of problems are caused by old men not getting out of the way.

Bernie Sanders was asked to respond first. The 78-year-old Vermont senator quipped "and I'm white too." Sanders says he disagrees with Obama, noting that's "maybe a little self-serving." He says the bigger issue is that the power in America resides with a handful of billionaires.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, says, "I'm going to guess he wasn't talking about me either." Biden says he has more experience than any candidate on the stage in Los Angeles, and with that experience comes judgment and wisdom. Asked if he would run for a second term at age 82 if he wins in November, Biden wouldn't commit but said "it's a nice thought."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is talking up her history of winning in her state, noting she outperformed Donald Trump there in 2016. She also touted her record of passing bills in Washington.

Seventy-year-old Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, asked about possibly being the oldest person ever elected president, noted, "I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sarah Sanders apologizes after tweet about Joe Biden stuttering
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Warren dings Buttigieg over pricey fundraiser in wine cave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pursuit ends near Hollywood & Hollywood center
Palmdale middle school teacher accused of hurling racial slurs at Latino students
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
Show More
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
SF woman offers $7K reward, flies plane banner to find stolen dog
Congress raises legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21
Man with dementia reportedly left at Torrance gas station by CHP officers found safe
Fashion Nova workers in LA report grossly underpaid wages
More TOP STORIES News