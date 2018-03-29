Lawyers for Hector Barajas say they were told Thursday their client should attend a naturalization ceremony on April 13. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed the decision.
Barajas, who served six years in the military, had formed a support home for other deported veterans in Tijuana after he was deported.
The deportation followed his conviction in 2002 of shooting at an occupied vehicle. He served almost two years in prison and then was deported.
While living in Tijuana, he worked to support fellow veterans who had also been forced to leave the United States.
Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned Barajas last year, noting his distinguished military service and advocacy work.
The ACLU helped Barajas with his case.
"This is great! I'm going home, ma!" Barajas said as an ACLU official gave him the news while he was at the "Bunker" the home for deported veterans he established.
He told the other veterans there that he would continue to work to help them.
"I'm not stopping for any of you guys," he said.
