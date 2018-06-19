POLITICS

'Astonishingly tone deaf': Department of State criticized for 'Family Travel Hacks' livestream amid immigration controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Department of State is being called tone deaf for the timing of a live chat about traveling with families. (U.S. Department of State: Consular Affairs/Facebook)

As the Trump administration faces criticism for the handling of children who have entered the country illegally, the Department of State hosted a Facebook chat that was met with outrage by social media users.

"Join us for our #FamilyTravelHacks chat!" reads the livestream's description. "Ask us your questions about applying for U.S. passports for your kids, document requirements, and tips to make sure your vacation this summer goes smoothly."


The hosts of the chat encouraged viewers to comment with questions. While some did comment with questions, many of the comments on Facebook and Twitter expressed outrage at the timing of the chat. The administration has come under fire for separating children from their parents, particularly in the past week after it was reported that 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border from April 19 to May 31, according to figures obtained by the Associated Press.

"Awww it's so fun to fly with your kids. Your kids who are safe and sound and not locked away in a cage away from anyone and anything they've ever known," commented Facebook user Lisa McDermott.

"This is unbelievable. Every single day I'm amazed at what this administration does. Two white people talking about the privileges they enjoy when traveling. You make me ill," Melissa Cunningham-Henkel wrote.

"This is astonishingly tone deaf given current events," wrote Simone Farber.



The department commented on the video to provide more information about passports, but it did not comment to address the controversy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationfamilyu.s. & worldborder patrolchildrenPresident Donald Trumpdonald trump
Related
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News