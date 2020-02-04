state of the union

What is the designated survivor? What to know about government's contingency plan during State of the Union

By Peter Kunz
WASHINGTON -- Andrew Cuomo has done it.

Eric Holder has done it.

Even former Vice President Dick Cheney has done it.

All have served as "designated survivors," skipping major events including the State of the Union and preparing to assume power in the event of a disaster.

The Kiefer Sutherland-led ABC drama "Designated Survivor" may have brought the practice of a designated survivor into the mainstream, but it has been going on for decades. The designated survivor is typically a cabinet-level official who is over the age of 35 and a U.S.-born citizen.

Before he was New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. In 1999, during President Bill Clinton's State of the Union Address, Cuomo was selected to be the designated survivor.

"You have the Secret Service with you, you have what they call the football with you-the communications devices-because if it happened, you would immediately be at war," Cuomo told ABC7NY. "You're accompanied by numerous secret service members and Army officials, vehicles. It really makes you think how quickly the situation could get so bad, how fragile this whole system is and how fragile the world is."

For President's Trump's 2019 State of the Union address, Energy secretary Rick Perry was appointed as the designated survivor. It's not yet clear who will serve as the designated survivor this year.

This post was originally published in 2018 and has been updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.safetyandrew cuomodick cheneythe white housegovernmentu.s. & worlddesignated survivoreric holderstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
See who the White House has invited to 2020 State of the Union
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
2 found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake, authorities say
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
Bodycam video shows Fresno teen with autism being handcuffed
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Show More
2020 Oscar "nominees" debate who should win best picture
Gusty winds, frigid temps cripple parts of SoCal
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after crash
More TOP STORIES News