2020 presidential election

Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt 2020 election, officials say

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November's presidential election, according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a "broader array" of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden's candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump's reelection prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiavote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionchinau.s. & worldelectionsecurity
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Grand jury in GA expected to convene in Trump election probe
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive explosion reported in Ontario, prompting response from firefighters, police
Riverside, Ventura counties move into red tier
Tuesday marks LA County's anniversary of first shut down order
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
11 CA counties change tiers
Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early
Show More
Aquarium of the Pacific reopens indoor exhibits at limited capacity
Women and Unemployment Town Hall
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Gardena teen with mental disability found, police say
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News