Politics

Director of national intelligence expected to depart Trump administration: Sources

By Katherine Faulders, Tara Palmeri and John Santucci, ABC News
WASHINGTON -- Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as director of national intelligence, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also told ABC News that President Donald Trump is leaning towards naming Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as Coats' replacement. Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.the white housepresident donald trump
RELATED
Sarah Sanders and other notable Trump admin departures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 FWY reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Vigil held for 24-year-old LAPD officer killed while off duty
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Show More
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Korean memorial in Glendale vandalized with unknown substance
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Knife-wielding man wounded in deputy-involved shooting after family called 911
More TOP STORIES News