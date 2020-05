EMBED >More News Videos Officials are taking care to keep equipment sanitized as in-person voting begins for the special election to fill Katie Hill's vacant congressional seat in northern LA County.

The race to fill the District 25 Congressional seat formerly held by Katie Hill is still too close to call.Republican Mike Garcia currently leads Democrat Christy Smith by about 12,000 votes.But many votes still need to be counted.Voting centers were open on Tuesday but most ballots were mailed in and could arrive as late as Friday.