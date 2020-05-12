Coronavirus in the US: Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee.
"There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear," Fauci said.
And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, "my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," he said. "The consequences could be really serious."
In fact, he said opening too soon "could turn the clock back," and that not only would cause "some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery."
Fauci was among the health experts testifying Tuesday to the Senate panel. His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus's spread.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, chairman of the committee, said as the hearing opened that "what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough."
Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 287,000 - more than 80,000 in U.S. alone. Asked if the U.S. mortality count was correct, Fauci said, "the number is likely higher. I don't know exactly what percent higher but almost certainly it's higher."
Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, testified via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.
With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been pressuring states to reopen.
A recent Associated Press review determined that 17 states did not meet a key White House benchmark for loosening restrictions - a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates. Yet many of those have begun to reopen or are about to do so, including Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.
Of the 33 states that have had a 14-day downward trajectory of either cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially opened or moving to reopen within days, the AP analysis found. Other states that have not seen a 14-day decline, remain closed despite meeting some benchmarks.
Besides Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, the other experts include FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - both in self-quarantine-and Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus "testing czar" at the Department of Health and Human Services.
The event Tuesday got underway in the committee's storied hearing room, but that's about all that remained of the pre-pandemic way of conducting oversight. The senators running the event, Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray of Washington, were heads on video screens, with an array of personal items in the background as they isolated back home.
A few senators, such as Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, personally attended the session in the hearing room. They wore masks, as did an array of aides buzzing behind them.
The health committee hearing offers a very different setting from the White House coronavirus task force briefings the administration witnesses have all participated in. Most significantly, Trump will not be controlling the agenda.
Eyeing the November elections, Trump has been eager to restart the economy, urging on protesters who oppose their state governors' stay-at-home orders and expressing his own confidence that the coronavrius will fade away as summer advances and Americans return to work and other pursuits.
The U.S. has seen at least 1.3 million infections and nearly 81,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, the highest toll in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Separately, one expert from the World Health Organization has already warned that some countries are "driving blind" into reopening their economies without having strong systems to track new outbreaks. And three countries that do have robust tracing systems - South Korea, Germany and China - have already seen new outbreaks after lockdown rules were relaxed.
WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said Germany and South Korea have good contact tracing that hopefully can detect and stop virus clusters before they get out of control. But he said other nations - which he did not name - have not effectively employed investigators to contact people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine before they can spread the virus.
"Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I've seen," Ryan said. "Certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months."
Apple, Google, some U.S. states and European countries are developing contact-tracing apps that show whether someone has crossed paths with an infected person. But experts say the technology only supplements and does not replace labor-intensive human work.
U.S. contact tracing remains a patchwork of approaches and readiness levels. States are hiring contact tracers but experts say tens of thousands will be needed across the country.
Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 286,000, including more than 150,000 in Europe, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. Experts believe those numbers are too low for a variety of reasons.
SENATE HEARING LIVE UPDATES (all times Eastern)
1:14 p.m.: Dr. Anthony Fauci said a face covering should continue to be a "very regular part" of Americans' coronavirus mitigation strategy for the time being.
"The best PPE for the general public, if possible right now, is to maintain physical and social distancing," Fauci told Sen. Jacky Rosen. "As we've said, and I think all of us would agree, there are certain circumstances in which it is beyond your control when you need to do necessary things...that in fact, you need some supplementation to just physical distancing."
Fauci said that it brought him comfort to see people out and about in Washington DC wearing masks regularly.
12:53 p.m.: Sen. Mitt Romney says the United States' coronavirus testing record is "nothing to celebrate" when compared to South Korea's but says the country has done a "pretty darn good job" at accelerating vaccine development.
Romney then asked Fauci about previous comments from President Donald Trump implying that former President Barack Obama is responsible for the current lack of a vaccine.
Fauci said neither Trump nor Obama are "responsible for us not having a vaccine."
12:27 p.m.: Sen. Lisa Murkowski is asking if the country is doing enough to prevent rural areas from becoming coronavirus hot spots.
Adm. Brett Giroir underscored the need for widespread testing, contact tracing and mitigation, saying, "We really understand culturally that many of your communities were almost annihilated in the 1918 influenza pandemic. That memory is still very sharp and very hurtful to many citizens."
CDC Director Robert Redfield added that his agency would work with the states to establish contact tracing programs.
12:10 p.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying approximately 2,000 deaths and 25,000 new infections being reported in the United States each day, asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if the country has the coronavirus pandemic contained. He noted that, while cases are beginning to fall in other places, there are still spikes in other places.
"I think we're going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak," he said.
Fauci added when asked about the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus cases, "If we do not respond in an adequate way, when the fall comes...we run the risk of having a resurgence. I would hope by that point in time that we have more than enough to respond adequately. If we don't, there will be problems."
11:56 a.m.: Sen. Chris Murphy has asked about detailed reopening guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was reportedly shelved by Trump administration officials.
CDC Director Robert Redfield said the guidance is going through an interagency review process and will soon be sent back to the White House coronavirus task force for final review.
"I do anticipate this broader guidance will be posted on the CDC website soon," Redfield said.
The 17-page report by a CDC team, titled "Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework," was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.
11:39 a.m. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country must be "be very careful, particularly when it comes to children" and the coronavirus.
Responding to comments from Sen. Rand Paul about reopening schools in the fall, Fauci said, "The more and more we learn, we're seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn't see from the studies in China or in Europe." Fauci referenced the "strange inflammatory syndrome" documented in some children that has drawn parallels to Kawasaki syndrome.
"We'd better be very careful that we are not cavalier in not thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects," Fauci said.
"You're right in the numbers that children, in general, do much, much better than adults and the elderly, particularly those with underlying conditions, but I am very careful and hopefully humble in knowing that I don't know everything about this disease," Fauci concluded.
11:30 a.m.: Trump administration "testing czar" Adm. Brett Giroir tells the Senate that the U.S. could be performing at least 40 million to 50 million tests per month by September.
But that would work out to only between 1.3 million to 1.7 million tests per day. Harvard researchers say the United States must be doing 900,000 by this Friday in order to safely reopen.
11:20 a.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders is pressing the group of health experts to commit to offering an eventual coronavirus vaccine to all Americans regardless of their income.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he "shared your concern that this needs to be made available to every American" but that the question did not fall under the agency's jurisdiction.
Added Adm. Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: "My office is one of the offices committed to serving the underserved. We need to be absolutely certain that if a vaccine or an effective therapeutic or preventative is available, that it reaches all segments of society regardless of their ability to pay or any other social determinants of health that there may be."
"I will certainly advocate that everyone is able to receive the vaccine regardless of income or any other circumstance," Giroir said.
11:05 a.m.: Dr. Anthony Fauci has voiced concern that the country will "start to see little spikes that turn into outbreaks" if states start the reopening process prematurely.
"I've expressed my concern that if some areas, cities, states, or what have you jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Fauci explained.
"The consequences could be really serious, particularly -- and this is something that I think we also should pay attention to -- that states, even if they're doing it at an appropriate pace, which many of them are and will, namely, a pace that's commensurate with the dynamics of the outbreak...there is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation, you will see some cases appear," he added.
10:40 a.m.: In his opening remarks before a U.S. Senate panel, Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the timeline for developing a coronavirus vaccine. Noting that there are currently multiple vaccines in development, Fauci said, "If we are successful, we hope to know that in the late fall and early winter."
Fauci said some vaccine candidates are already being produced in mass quantities before they are approved so they can be distributed quickly if they are effective.
Despite the rapid pace of work on vaccines, Fauci was offering no guarantees. He said, "The big unknown is efficacy."
"I must warn that there's also the possibility of negative consequences, where certain vaccines can actually enhance the negative effect of the infection," he added.