POLITICS

El Segundo desalination plant facing environmentalists' opposition

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --
Environmentalists are ready to do battle against a proposed desalination plant.


The location for the $380 million plant is in El Segundo on the Manhattan Beach border.

The South Bay's largest water supplier, West Basin, has spent 15 years at the drawing board for the site.

The company says it can turn 20 million gallons of ocean water a day into drinkable water.

It will be the first full-scale desalination plant in L.A. County.

Environmentalists say the process to remove salt from water uses a lot of energy, and contributes to climate change.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswaterdrinking waterenvironmentEl Segundo
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News