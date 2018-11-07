VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Here are the Senate, governors races to know on Wednesday morning

ABC News analysts break down the Florida governor's race, which Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis. (AP Images)

Both Republicans and Democrats had big wins overnight, with Republicans holding control of the Senate and Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives.

In individual races for governor and senate seats, some remain too close to call while others have already claimed victory.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


Here are some of the most talked-about races that have not yet been officially called.



