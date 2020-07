Election 2020: Here's how to check your voter registration

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The November election is only three months away, and officials are encouraging voters to review their registration. Here's how to check your voter registration status before the election.In Los Angeles County, voters can check egistration status here The Los Angeles County Registrar says this is the perfect time to check your registration status -- making sure your address is correct and plan for safe and secure voting.All registered voters have been sent a Vote by Mail Address Confirmation Card.If you've moved, let officials know by updating your address.Just fill out the confirmation card and drop it in the mail.California voters outside of Los Angeles County can also check their registration status online