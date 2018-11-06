Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides

MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:

Election Day 2018 is here, and California voters will be deciding on a number of competitive races and issues in this midterm election. Take a look at the stories below to help inform your decision.Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. After the polls close, we'll have a real-time look at the results on ABC7 and in the ABC7 app.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.