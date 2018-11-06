POLITICS

Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides

Dozens of volunteers are processing the nearly 800,000 vote-by-mail ballots already received in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Election Day 2018 is here, and California voters will be deciding on a number of competitive races and issues in this midterm election. Take a look at the stories below to help inform your decision.

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. After the polls close, we'll have a real-time look at the results on ABC7 and in the ABC7 app.
Get full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7.com/vote.

MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:



