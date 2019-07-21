u.s. & world

Embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello won't seek re-election

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello has announced that he will not seek reelection and will step down as the president of the New Progressive Party.

"Apologizing is not enough," Rossello said after protestors demanded he resign over a series of leaked online chats insulting women, political opponents and even victims of Hurricane Maria.

New protests began Friday afternoon, with unionized workers organizing a march to La Fortaleza from the nearby waterfront. Horseback riders joined them with a self-declared cavalry march, while hundreds of other people came from around the city and surrounding areas. A string of smaller events was on the agenda across the island over the weekend, followed by what many expected to be a massive protest on Monday.

Rossello said he will serve out his term as governor and allow for his successor to be democratically elected. He said he is open to the legislative process that might result in impeachment.

