RNC 2020

Eric, Tiffany Trump tout father's accomplishments, MAGA movement at Republican convention

WASHINGTON -- Two more of President Donald Trump's children took to the Republican National Convention stage to make the case for their father's reelection campaign.

Eric Trump, the third eldest, talked about the president's first four years in office and his continued fight for "America's forgotten workers."

The president's daughter Tiffany Trump highlighted "how 'Make America Great Again' is not just a slogan for President Trump."

She attributed a litany of characteristics to her father's supporters, saying "We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths."

VIDEOS: Speakers on night 2 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 28)

Tiffany Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25.



The siblings join a list of Trump relatives who spoke or are scheduled to speak at the Republican convention.

The president's wife, Melania Trump, is delivering Tuesday evening's keynote address, and Donald Trump Jr. took the second-to-last speaking slot Monday night.

Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech and painted his father's opponent for the presidency as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and daughter-in-law Lara are also on the RNC schedule.

As on the night before, Trump himself is expected to play "a significant role" in the prime-time programming, a campaign spokesman said.

VIDEOS: Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. speak on night 1 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 16)

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worlderic trumppresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention | LIVE
Teen from video of 2019 Washington protest addresses RNC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Daniel Silva sentenced to 1 year in death of Corey La Barrie
Adrian Gonzalez, former Dodger, talks about return to baseball
Officer's wife dies after getting locked in his hot patrol vehicle
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
Kimberly Guilfoyle trashes CA in impassioned RNC speech
Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash sues air-traffic controllers
Show More
Airbnb bans more than 50 LA County party houses from site
Authorities intercept 8 smuggled puppies from Russia at LAX
LA County sheriff's deputies aren't wearing masks as required
Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' sequel hits theaters, streaming
More TOP STORIES News