Ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to have sentence commuted by President Trump

CHICAGO -- When he was governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich fancied himself as presidential timber. As a convicted governor, Blagojevich needed a president with a big stick to extricate him from behind bars.ABC News reports that President Donald Trump will do what he said he was considering doing: give Blagojevich a jail break. The president is expected to commute the corrupt governor's 14-year prison sentence to time served.Blagojevich has been locked up for more than seven years at the Federal Correctional Institution-Englewood south of Denver, Colorado.The timing of Blagojevich's actual release from the prison is not certain, but the process is expected to move quickly. Prior to presidential action, Blagojevich was looking at a release date of May 2024.Talk of clemency for Blagojevich had been brewing since the convicted governor lost his final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in April. Former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich, 63, had been waging a public relations campaign, apparently hoping that President Trump would hear her cries for clemency.In June of 2018, the possibility gained traction when President Trump mentioned that he was considering such a move.Blagojevich and Trump do have history. Trump hosted Blagojevich on his Celebrity Apprentice TV show in 2010.In a separate, and now unnecessary procedure, Blagojevich's attorneys filed paperwork with the Department of Justice asking for a sentence commutation. That official method can take years and usually doesn't end well for applications. In the case of executive clemency by a president, there are no rules or regulations as to how it is carried out or who receives White House mercy.In 2011, Blagojevich was convicted on 17 counts related to the attempted sale of Barack Obama's U.S. senate seat and the fundraising shakedowns of a children's hospital executive and a racetrack owner. About a year earlier, the impeached governor's initial criminal trial ended with a jury deadlocked on all but one count of lying to the FBI, forcing a retrial.