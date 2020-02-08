Politics

Democratic debate fact check: Presidential candidates go head-to-head in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidates participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON -- Seven Democratic presidential candidates sparred Friday night in a wide-ranging debate held in the pivotal days before the New Hampshire primary.

A look at how some of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire, compare with the facts:

ANDREW YANG, tech entrepreneur: "We have record high corporate profits in this country right now."

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but they're not at record levels.

Companies earned $1.84 trillion in profits in 2018, slightly below the $1.86 trillion earned in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But as a share of national income, corporate profits were 6.6% in 2018. That's down from 7.6% in 2012 and significantly below the peak of 8.9% in 1929.
