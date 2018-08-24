I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

Sen. John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment, his family said.The senator was diagnosed with aggressive glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, last year.The family released the following statement about his health on Friday:His family tweeted their thanks for all the support.His wife, Cindy, said, "God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."His daughter, Meghan, who is a co-host of, said of the family's supporters, "We could not have made it this far without you."